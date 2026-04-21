Imbotero police station strengthens border security, cuts crime by 75%

The northern border of Guyana is being strengthened with the launch of the newly commissioned Imbotero Police Station, which greatly enhances safety and instils a strong sense of public confidence in the nation’s security systems.

The $200 million facility was commissioned in March by the Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, and remains a critical point for national security, located within proximity to the Venezuelan military outpost.

The newly commissioned Imbotero Police Station in Region One

According to the Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Krishna Ramana, the communities remain peaceful with no recent reports of illegal border crossings or security threats. According to Commander Ramana, Region One has recorded a 75 per cent decrease in serious crime.

He highlighted that the station is supported by a multi-agency presence, including ranks from the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard), and immigration officers, who all maintain 24-hour visibility patrols along both land and river.

The watchtower and boathouse are attached to the new Imbotero Police Station

A key element of the security framework is the active involvement of residents through Community Policing Groups (CPGs).

Their intimate knowledge of the terrain, including smaller access routes such as creeks, has enhanced intelligence gathering and rapid response, creating a strong partnership between law enforcement and the community.

Beyond security operations, the newly constructed concrete police station represents a major upgrade from the previous wooden facility.

Equipped with a modern boathouse, watchtower, and expanded accommodations, the station is now better positioned to support joint operations and deliver improved public service.

While specific technological systems remain intact, existing monitoring mechanisms have been retained and integrated into the new facility, further strengthening surveillance capabilities.

Importantly, these combined efforts are already yielding measurable results, reflecting the effectiveness of proactive policing, increased patrol visibility, and continuous community engagement.

The strengthened security posture at Imbotero not only safeguards Guyana’s borders but also fosters a sense of safety among residents, supporting economic activity, community development, and overall national resilience.