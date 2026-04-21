Residents welcome Aubrey Barker Road upgrade, new opportunities

Residents of Aubrey Barker Road are embracing the newly expanded four-lane roadway, saying the development has already transformed their community, improving businesses and increasing the value of nearby properties.

New Aubrey Barker Road

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday commissioned the upgraded road, marking the completion of a major infrastructure project aimed at reducing congestion and improving connectivity in South Georgetown.

The long-awaited expansion has modernised a key route serving South Ruimveldt, North Ruimveldt, Festival City and Lamaha Springs.

Residents told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the previous road conditions made travel difficult and stifled business opportunities.

Terrance Shepherd, Resident

Resident Terrance Shepherd said the transformation was emotional for many who had witnessed the area’s growth over decades.

“I am overwhelmed because we just finished 50 years, so this is a blessing in disguise,” he said.

Shepherd also praised the government and public works team for completing the project.

“We stayed out a little late last night just looking at the lights,” he added.

He said he moved to the area at age 13 when it was largely cane fields and had helped build the community.

“I will be 70 next year, and to see this in your lifetime, you don’t need anything anymore.”

Azeez Richmond, resident

Azeez Richmond said the area had changed significantly with the upgrade.

“It was very bad. You couldn’t have used it properly, so this development is very good for the area and very good for the business people too because of the roads,” he said.

Richmond added that the improved road had created fresh business prospects.

“I want to open a business on the main road. I live inside, so right now I’m trying to get a business on this main road because people are coming to rent places. People are coming to ask around for rent, so the development is very good.”

George Walker, Resident

Another resident, George Walker, said the project had improved movement through the community and created greater commercial activity.

“Now that this road has been developed, I think it is better for the community. It is now continuous; before it was a dead end,” he said.

“We have businesses and people are passing through, and it is much, much better for the community.”

The upgraded road now connects more directly to Heroes Highway, the East Coast corridor, and other major routes, helping commuters save time while easing pressure on surrounding roads.

The investment is also expected to support housing developments and encourage new businesses along the corridor.

The project forms part of the government’s broader road transport masterplan to improve connectivity, unlock lands for development and support long-term economic growth.