Govt eyes nationwide expansion of onion production after Region Nine success

Onions harvested at Manari Creek, Lethem

The government plans to help farmers increase onion production after a successful harvest of about 2,600 bags in Region Nine.

During a visit to the A. Wahab Imports’ bond in Georgetown on Monday, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha stated that around 2,000 bags have already been transported and are currently being sold and distributed nationwide.

With supplies meeting demand in Lethem, Minister Mustapha said that the government plans to repeat this success in other regions.

He explained that farmers from Regions Two, Five, and Six have already expressed interest in getting into onion production.

“We have a number of entities who want to be part of this process to purchase these onions. The president has instructed that I have the Ministry of Agriculture go into large-scale production now. The next crop, I am hoping that we can go into about 200 acres,” Minister Mustapha stated.

He added, “I am hoping that at the end of that, we can go far more than 200 acres. Then we can begin to export regionally. With the reduction of the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2030, we are hoping that Guyana will play that leading role.”

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha at the A. Wahab Imports’ bond on Monday

To support the expansion, the ministry, through the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), will partner with farmers to provide technical guidance and resources needed to scale production.

Looking ahead, the minister emphasised that increased onion production and plans to diversify the agricultural sector will position Guyana to achieve total self-sufficiency, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening food security.