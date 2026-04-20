Tarmac completed for Agriculture Road vendors

─ vendors to be relocated soon

Vendors operating along Agriculture Road in Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara will be relocated to a newly completed tarmac, creating a safer, cleaner and more tourist-friendly business environment.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, inspects the new tarmac

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, inspected the site on Sunday, signalling the ministry’s readiness to begin the relocation process.

The relocation is necessary to clear areas for the next phase of the wider Agriculture Road Expansion Project. This will allow works to proceed efficiently while reducing disruption to motorists, residents and nearby businesses.

The newly constructed facility will allow vendors to continue operating without interruption.

The mobilisation for the relocation is expected to begin shortly, and the process will be carried out in a structured and orderly manner.

Newly constructed tarmac at Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara

In addition, the government is moving to establish vending plazas in every Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) countrywide.

The proposed plazas will feature food courts and adequate facilities for vendors, creating spaces that are tourist-friendly, clean, safe, and enjoyable.

The government remains committed to ensuring all vendors are properly accommodated and that their livelihoods are protected as work advances on this key East Coast Demerara development project.