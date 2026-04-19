Over 1,200 professionals utilising govt’s Skills Connect app

The government’s Skills Connect initiative is creating new economic opportunities for skilled Guyanese by linking service providers directly with individuals and businesses seeking their expertise.

Speaking on the “Starting Point” Podcast on Sunday, Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, said the platform is already gaining traction, with more than 1,200 persons registering their skills across a range of trades.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

The digital platform allows electricians, plumbers, mechanics, carpenters, painters, and other skilled professionals to advertise their services and connect directly with potential clients, reducing barriers to employment and supporting entrepreneurship.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader push to modernise service delivery and empower citizens through technology, while also strengthening the country’s growing economy.

Minister Ally explained that the platform addresses a longstanding challenge where skilled individuals struggled to find work opportunities despite demand for their services.

“You can go on this app, and you can put in, ‘I’m looking for an electrician,’ and you can see electricians that are around you.”

Minister Ally also revealed plans to expand the platform by introducing draft contracts to protect both service providers and clients.

These contracts will outline agreed prices and the scope of work, reducing disputes and promoting professionalism.

The Skills Connect initiative complements the government’s broader strategy to create jobs, boost small businesses, and ensure more Guyanese benefit from the country’s rapid economic growth.

It is expected that the platform will continue to expand as more skilled workers and employers register, further strengthening the country’s labour market and supporting sustainable development.