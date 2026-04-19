GTA business clinic empowers entrepreneurs to strengthen operations

Entrepreneurs and small business operators are gaining critical skills to strengthen their operations through business clinics hosted by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, as the government continues to invest in capacity building and private sector growth.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by the government to improve service delivery standards, enhance professionalism, and position local businesses to benefit from expanding tourism and economic opportunities.

Participants at a recent business and etiquette training said the session provided valuable knowledge to help them refine their business practices and improve customer engagement.

Quancy Cummings

Quancy Cummings of Family Guys Transportation highlighted the importance of the training for entrepreneurs and employers alike.

“The business etiquette course is important for all potential employers and entrepreneurs because it gives you the opportunity to learn more about yourself and how to develop your business,” Cummings said.

He explained that the training provided practical tools for customer service and conflict resolution.

“It teaches you about how to deal with the customers’ reception area, how to deal with issues, resolve them, and also how to better yourself to communicate effectively with your customers,” he added.

Cummings described the training as both educational and inspirational, encouraging more young people to participate.

Tanya Reddock of The Balance said the programme strengthened her understanding of professionalism and effective communication.

Tonya Reddock

“This experience has strengthened my understanding of professionalism, communication, and the importance of delivering excellent service,” Reddock stated.

She added that the knowledge gained will positively influence her personal and professional growth.

“I’ve gained valuable skills that I am confident will positively impact both my personal growth and future career,” she said, while expressing appreciation to the government and GTA for investing in individual development.

The business clinics are part of a broader push to empower small and medium-sized enterprises, improve tourism-related services, and create sustainable economic opportunities across Guyana.