23 vendors relocated to new tarmac following Aubrey Barker Road upgrade

Twenty-three vendors who were displaced during the construction of the $6 billion Aubrey Barker Road have been relocated to a tarmac along the corridor.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addresses the gathering at the commissioning of the Aubrey Barker Road

The move was announced by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during the commissioning ceremony of the upgraded thoroughfare on Monday.

He said lots had been allocated to all 23 vendors.

“We pulled the lots of the 23 vendors who were displaced as a result of this project, and they will be situated here on this tarmac,” he said.

The minister added that the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, will help vendors access financing to establish uniform stalls through the Guyana Development Bank initiative.

“They [vendors] could be able to get access to money to put those [stalls] up, whether they use the containers or they build with blocks. We [government] look forward to bringing development to the people in this area,” he emphasised.

Persons in attendance at the commissioning of the Aubrey Barker Road

Moreover, Minister Edghill said even after the 23 structures are erected, a significant portion of the tarmac area would remain available for further community development.

He said President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will decide whether the remaining space should be used for a children’s play park or other amenities for residents of South Ruimveldt.

The Aubrey Barker Road project forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and expand economic opportunities in communities all across Guyana.