Guyana positions indigenous leadership at centre of climate policy

Indigenous communities across Guyana are seeing transformative investments in livelihoods, infrastructure and cultural preservation, as the government continues to channel revenues from carbon markets directly into village-led development.

Speaking at the 25th Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek underscored that Guyana’s climate strategy is firmly rooted in partnership with Indigenous peoples, who remain central to both environmental protection and sustainable development.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek; Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett; and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, were among the members of the Guyanese delegation participating in the United Nations forum

“Indigenous Peoples are both at the frontlines of the impacts of climate change and the solutions to address it,” the Minister stated, adding that “Our approach is therefore grounded in sustained engagement, inclusion, and respect for Indigenous Peoples’ rights.”

Guyana’s model continues to stand out globally. With more than 85 per cent forest cover, the country remains carbon-negative while advancing economic growth through its Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). A defining feature of this approach is the direct transfer of carbon credit revenues to Indigenous villages.

Over the past three years, between 15 and 26 per cent of annual carbon revenues have been allocated to these communities, amounting to $14.4 billion. These funds are being invested through Village Sustainability Plans, designed and implemented by the communities themselves, ensuring self-determination and adherence to the principle of free, prior and informed consent.

“Across the country, Indigenous villages are experiencing unprecedented growth in local economies through business development, eco-tourism, agriculture, infrastructure and transportation,” Minister Browne-Shadeek highlighted.

More than 200 hinterland and Indigenous communities have already benefitted, with expanded employment opportunities, strengthened local enterprises and renewed focus on cultural preservation and heritage initiatives.

The government is also advancing land security through the Amerindian Land Titling Programme, further reinforcing Indigenous ownership and stewardship of ancestral lands. Indigenous peoples in Guyana currently own 16.4 per cent of the national landmass, with legal protections enshrined in national legislation aligned with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Guyana’s continued investment in Indigenous communities signals a model of climate action, economic progress and cultural preservation, positioning the country as a leading example of inclusive and sustainable development.