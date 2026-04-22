ICT training in Region Six expands to strengthen human capital, digital inclusion

The government is promoting its digital transformation plans by offering community-based ICT training in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), with the next session starting on April 27 in Manchester Village.

The initiative, part of the 2026 training schedule of the Industry and Innovation Unit (IIU) of the Office of the Prime Minister, aims to equip citizens with practical digital skills to participate in Guyana’s rapidly evolving, knowledge-driven economy.

Residents from Port Mourant, New Amsterdam, Sandvoort Village, Bloomfield, Letterkenny, and Manchester are among the communities benefitting from the ongoing programme, which focuses on foundational ICT skills, including basic computer literacy, internet literacy, and office productivity tools.

Residents of Bloomfield engaged in ICT training

The most recent training was completed in Bloomfield and Letterkenny on April 16, where participants received foundational ICT training designed to improve employment prospects, enhance productivity, and support entrepreneurship.

Building on this momentum, the Manchester training will further expand access to digital education across Region Six.

In a major step toward inclusive development, the IIU will also launch its ICT Skills Training Programme for Persons with Disabilities on April 27, ensuring vulnerable groups are not left behind in Guyana’s digital transformation.

The programme is tailored to equip participants with practical digital skills, fostering independence, economic participation, and social inclusion.

The expanded training initiative shows the government’s ongoing commitment to developing people’s skills, emphasising that a digitally skilled workforce is essential for national growth, innovation, and competitiveness.

Launch of the ICT training for Persons Living with Disabilities at the Empower Guyana Centre for Equity, Opportunity, and Innovation

These efforts form part of a broader national strategy to bridge the digital divide and strengthen workforce readiness across all ten administrative regions.

Through community-level ICT training, innovation hubs, and targeted programmes for youth, women, and persons with disabilities, the government is accelerating digital inclusion and expanding opportunities for citizens.

Director of the Industry and Innovation Unit, Shahrukh Hussain, underscored the importance of the initiative, noting that community-level training is about more than technology; it is about empowerment, opportunity, and building a modern Guyana where no citizen is left behind.

As the IIU continues to roll out training across Region Six and beyond, the initiative is expected to strengthen livelihoods, support entrepreneurship, and prepare Guyanese for opportunities in the digital economy, reinforcing the PPP/C Administration’s long-term development agenda.