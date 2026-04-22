Over $700M spent on roads, drainage projects in South Georgetown

While the Aubrey Barker Road was being constructed, more than $700 million was invested in 57 projects, including the upgrading of roads, culverts and drains in South Georgetown,

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill at the commissioning of the Aubrey Barker Road

This important update was provided by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Monday during the commissioning ceremony of the $6 billion Aubrey Barker Road.

Areas such as Kaikan and Blue Mountain Streets experienced flooding weeks after heavy rainfall.

Minister Edghill stated that the investment was part of the government’s wider efforts to improve infrastructure and address long-standing flooding concerns in the area.

Other projects completed during construction include replacing a bridge connecting Lamaha Springs, which often got damaged because of its aqua panel structure.

Residents during the commissioning of the Aubrey Barker Road project

Minister Edghill said the improved road network has significantly increased connectivity between communities.

“You could come through Aubrey Barker Road, go through Lamaha Springs, cross the ‘Blocka’, and you are in Sophia…People who are going to the University of Guyana don’t have to go all the way out and then come around or go all the way to Sheriff Street and then come back,” he said.

These developments formed part of the government’s broader plan to modernise transport networks and improve residents’ daily lives.