Government launches Climate Smart Agriculture training to boost food security

Guyanese are undergoing Climate Smart Agriculture training aimed at equipping them with practical skills to boost food security and build sustainable livelihoods.

Participants engaging in the WIIN Climate Smart Agriculture training

The programme was launched by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN). It is being delivered in collaboration with the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The programme is designed to train participants in adaptive and resilient agricultural systems that can withstand changing climate conditions while improving crop yields.

Participants engaging in the WIIN Climate Smart Agriculture training

Participants on Friday, attended a training session at the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), where they expanded their knowledge of food preservation and condiment production.

They also sampled a variety of freeze-dried fruits, including mango, pineapple, coconut and tomato powder.

Participants engaging in the WIIN Climate Smart Agriculture training

The training moved to the food processing lab, where participants created their own pepper sauce and green seasoning using ingredients they brought from home.

They were actively involved in every stage of production, from washing and cutting to measuring, blending, boiling, mixing and bottling. They gained practical skills that can support small business development.

The training concluded at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), where participants toured the shade house and learned about different plant species, shade house systems, and soil types and textures.

They also observed proper techniques for cultivating dragon fruit, along with other valuable insights to support climate-smart agricultural practices.

Critical to the programme is that it offers participants an opportunity not only to support their families, but also to venture into agriculture as a business.

The ministry is urging interested persons to register using the WIIN Website, as the programme will soon be expanded to additional regions.

The initiative which forms part of government’s food security agenda is set to be rolled out across Guyana, with sessions suitable for individuals interested in backyard gardening as well as those seeking to establish or grow agricultural enterprises.