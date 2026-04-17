Govt injects $84.2M to improve Swan access road

The main access road of Swan along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is being rehabilitated into a concrete thoroughfare to improve access and mobility for hundreds of residents and commuters.

The upgrade is valued at $84.2 million and falls under the rehabilitation of Swan Madewini’s first entrance project.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, inspects the Swan community road

Similar construction works were previously conducted but failed after several defects emerged after completion.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, met with residents recently to provide reassurance that the road will be reconstructed to the highest quality to ensure durability and longevity.

During the engagement, he reiterated the government’s commitment to putting people first, stressing that their needs will be addressed.

“Our government’s 2026 National Budget, themed ‘Putting People First,’ is not just a slogan. It is a guiding principle that shapes how we respond to the needs of citizens. We as a government are committed to ensuring that all projects not only meet the standard required but serve the people effectively,” the minister stated.

The scope of work includes the reconstruction of the thoroughfare using six inches of structural reinforced concrete, incorporating BRC mesh and high-tension steel dowels. It will also be completed with hard shoulders.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, engages residents

Minister Ramraj added that alternative routes will be established, guided by consultation to minimise disruption and maintain connectivity while works are ongoing.

“We do not want any Guyanese utilising roads that are not up to standard. When families, especially children, have to use these roads daily, for school, work, and essential activities, it is our responsibility to ensure they are safe and reliable. That is why we acted quickly, because this kind of intervention brings immediate relief to residents who depend on this road every single day,” he said.

The government continues to invest in delivering durable infrastructure to meaningfully improve the lives of every Guyanese as part of its overarching development agenda.