Bush Lot, Bath Settlement residents welcome two modern recreational parks

As part of national efforts to enhance public spaces and promote community development, residents of Bush Lot and Bath Settlement in Region Five are now benefiting from two newly commissioned recreational parks.

The new facilities, located in the heart of the rapidly growing communities, are designed for the enjoyment of thousands of families.

A multi-functional play structure in the centre of the Bush Lot Recreation Park in Region Five

The initiative forms part of the National Beautification Project led by the Office of the First Lady, the Ministry of Public Works, and other private partners.

Speaking at the commissioning, First Lady Arya Ali underscored the importance of developing such spaces.

She highlighted that “As a government, we have characterised the development of stronger relationships among our citizens, and our focus on fostering holistic community development, and that is what this park aims to do.”

First Lady Arya Ali, speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Bush Lot Recreational Park in Region Five

She noted that while national development often highlights roads and large-scale projects, an equal value must be placed on creating environments where families can gather and children can thrive.

“Each time we launch a new park or public space, it serves as a reminder that development encompasses more than just the construction of roads, bridges, and large structures. It also involves the creation of spaces where our children and families can gather, connect, grow, and experience the simple yet profound joy of belonging,” she expressed.

She appealed to residents to guard against vandalism and ensure that the park serves the purpose for which it was built.

The parks were constructed near schools and community grounds. They are designed to provide safe and secure environments for children to play and interact.

families engaging and playing in the newly opened Bath Settlement Recreational Park in Region Five

The facilities are equipped with modern amenities, including play areas, gazebos, water facilities, lighting, and vending kiosks, ensuring both comfort and accessibility for residents.

The first lady also emphasised the role of these spaces in encouraging real-world interaction, urging parents and guardians to take advantage of the opportunity to engage with their children beyond digital screens.