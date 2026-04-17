Guyana and Morocco sign Open Skies Agreement

─ Royal Air Maroc, the first African airline expected to fly to Guyana

Guyana and the Kingdom of Morocco inked an Open Skies Air Services Agreement to enable, regulate and expand air connectivity between the two countries.

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A. and Morocco’s Minister of Transport and Logistics with responsibility for Aviation, Abdessamad Kayouh

The agreement was signed during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) in Marrakech, Morocco, by Morocco’s Minister of Transport and Logistics with responsibility for Aviation, Abdessamad Kayouh, and Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A., on behalf of Guyana on Thursday.

The symposium, held from April 14 to 16, served as a platform to promote sustainable aviation in line with ICAO’s ‘No Country Left Behind’ initiative, while creating opportunities for countries to strengthen aviation implementation efforts worldwide.

Speaking at the symposium, Lt. Col. Field underscored the significance of the collaboration, expressing anticipation in welcoming the first African airline to Guyana.

“I look forward to this new beginning of bright skies between our two countries. We look forward to Air Maroc being the first African airline to come to Guyana,” the director general said.

The agreement sets out a legal framework to open market access for airlines, strengthen competitive air transport services, boost trade, and drive economic growth between the two nations.

It includes provisions covering traffic rights, designation and authorisation, user charges, recognition of certificates and licences, customs duties and similar charges, tariffs, and commercial activities.

It is also expected to create opportunities for airlines in both countries to expand connectivity and broaden their route networks.

Minister Kayouh welcomed the signing, saying it opens new doors of opportunity for both nations.

“I am very glad to sign this agreement between the Kingdom of Morocco and Guyana. For us, it is an opportunity to sign this MoU, which will open doors in the near future for our two countries to be connected directly by air,” he stated.

Open Skies agreements, often aligned with ICAO standards, facilitate direct flights, code-sharing arrangements, and economic growth through increased trade and tourism.

The pact also allows for scheduled and non-scheduled charter flights, complementing the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO States to develop air connectivity among nations.