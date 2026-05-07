East Bank truck parking facility to open by October

The heavy-duty truck parking facility in Golden Grove along the East Bank of Demerara will be operational by October. Phase one of the project will soon be complete, allowing work for phase two to begin by the end of May.

When completed, the facility is expected to accommodate more than 300 trucks and improve the organisation and management of heavy-duty transportation.

Parking facility for heavy-duty trucks progressing at Golden Grove

The facility will also result in:

Reduced roadside parking along the East Bank corridor, especially by sand trucks and construction vehicles

Improved traffic flow and reduced congestion on the roadways

Protect public infrastructure, since heavy-duty vehicles have been damaging road shoulders and road edges

Support Guyana’s expanding construction sector by creating an organised space for trucks and heavy equipment

Enhanced urban organisation and development planning through designated industrial parking zones

Phase one of the project covers approximately 14.5 acres of land that comes outfitted with reinforced concrete drains, an internal drainage system, perimeter fencing and sand filling to prepare the site.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday, Minister of Housing Collin Croal explained that four contractors are currently working on various lots.

He noted that phase two of the project is expected to be awarded before the end of May and will focus on upgrading the facility’s surface infrastructure.

When the project is finished, the housing ministry will engage truck owners and operators, particularly those without adequate private parking facilities, to utilise the space.