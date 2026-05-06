Over 3,000 hinterland residents empowered with ICT training

More than 3,000 residents across Guyana’s hinterland communities have discovered new confidence, and for some, an entirely new relationship with technology, after completing information and communication technology (ICT) training made possible by the government.

The Office of the Prime Minister has been rolling out a series of ICT workshops across hinterland regions, equipping teachers, students, and community leaders with foundational digital skills ranging from basic computer literacy to Microsoft Word and Excel.

Residents of Aishlaton are undergoing training in information and communications technology (ICT)

Among those who participated was Charlene Ritchie, a teacher at Karaudaurnau Secondary School, who completed a three-day session.

“From this training, I learned about the basics of Microsoft and Excel, which will also benefit me in my profession,” Ritchie said.

For chemical engineer Susan Joseph, the training introduced her to digital tools she had never used before, a gap she said is now firmly closed.

“I felt confident and comfortable using these tools,” Joseph said, adding that she hopes more such programmes will follow.

Aaron Stephen, a student and village councillor from Karaudaurnau Village, said the skills he picked up will have direct practical value in his community role.

“I will be able to be more equipped now in my council work,” Stephen said.

The training is being facilitated under the ICT Access & E-Services for Hinterland, Poor & Remote Communities project and forms part of a broader strategy to equip Guyanese citizens with the relevant skills to thrive in a world driven by technology.

The government plans to train 8,000 more Guyanese this year under the Industry and Innovation Unit, which offers essential digital skills.