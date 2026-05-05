‘Reflect, remember, and celebrate our journeys, triumphs, struggles’ – Min Persaud urges Guyanese

United in diversity, Guyana on Tuesday observed the arrival of the six peoples, celebrating a shared history shaped by struggle, hardship, and perseverance, even as the country moves toward 60 years of Independence.

In an arrival day message posted to her Facebook page, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said that the observance speaks to both unity and identity, noting that Arrival Day recognises the collective journey that has shaped modern Guyana.

“I am a proud Guyanese whose fore parents came through indentureship to Guyana. I celebrate my culture, my heritage and tradition which are part of Guyana’s beautiful tapestry of many cultures, faiths and traditions that we call our own,” she said.

(from left) Leroy Evans, Piya Parasram, Ceana Henry, and Trishna Ajodha playing the djembe (African drums) and tassa (Indian drums)

Marking 188 years of the arrival of the Indentured East Indians, Minister Persaud reflected on the “arduous” journey of her ancestors who endured harsh conditions with resilience, dignity, and courage, laying the foundation for future generations.

She expressed gratitude for their sacrifices, noting that their contributions “have been central to Guyana’s economic, educational, and agricultural development”, while leaving a lasting legacy of culture and tradition that continues to be preserved and advance.

Drawing on her own history, she shared that her “Aaja” (grandfather) arrived in Guyana aboard the ship Sutledge in 1914, bringing with him the tradition of Ramlila, rooted in the Ramayan, which was later continued by her father.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

The minister added that similar stories exist across Guyanese families, forming a rich reservoir of heritage that underscores the importance of the observance.

Additionally, she noted that today as Guyanese we “one people, Indians, Africans, Chinese, Portuguese, Amerindians, and Caucasians, and the beginning of that journey that took us to this point, triumphing over struggles, hardship and many trials”, the Minister stated.

Her message came on heels of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who called on Guyanese to honour their shared history while recommitting to unity and inclusive development.

Reflecting on Guyana’s diversity in his arrival day message, the President said one of the nation’s enduring challenges has been forging unity from its many cultural strands, pointing to the government’s “One Guyana” vision as the pathway to building a society where all citizens feel valued and included.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring that the country’s growing wealth from oil and gas to agriculture and natural resources benefits every Guyanese.