Anti-bullying policies to be standardised for schools

The Ministry of Education is moving to implement standard anti-bullying and anti-violence procedures in schools across Guyana.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag said the initiative is part of the ministry’s wider efforts to improve student behaviour, and strengthen discipline while creating safer learning environments.

During an interview, the minister explained that consultations are continuing with stakeholders and members of the public to gather recommendations that will help shape the national framework.

“When I thought of having that consultation with the public, it was to get from the public and different stakeholders their recommendations on solutions,” the minister stated.

According to Minister Parag, the ministry plans to establish standard operating procedures that will be applied in schools.

She noted that the measures are intended to guide behaviour across the school environment, including during assemblies and in classrooms.

She encouraged the daily reinforcement of positive conduct.

The minister also highlighted the importance of moral education, explaining that it must move beyond theory and focus on practical behavioural development among students.

“Moral education is teaching you how to have a good or better behavioural pattern. Therefore, it shouldn’t just be theory. It should be practical as well,” she said.

The ministry aims to compile the recommendations and policies into a national document that will serve as a guide for schools.

Minister Parag said the long-term objective is to have anti-bullying and anti-violence measures formally enacted into law.

“At the very highest, I would like to have legislation in relation to the anti-bullying and anti-violence policies,” the minister stated.

Meanwhile, speaking during an anti-bullying consultation back in January, Minister Parag had reaffirmed the government’s commitment in maintaining a zero-tolerance approach to bullying in all its forms, whether between students, teacher-to-student, or among staff. She noted that tackling the issue requires both accountability and compassion.

“Bullying cannot be treated as a passing issue or glossed over,” she said, stating that, “We must have frank conversations and practical solutions that take into account the social environments from which children come. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.”

To this end, the ministry hopes to complete work on the framework within the coming months while continuing collaboration with schools, agencies and other stakeholders.

The minister stressed that addressing bullying and violence in schools requires a collective national effort involving educators, parents, communities and policymakers.