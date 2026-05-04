‘Pay more attention to nature than social media’ – Min Parag urges students

Minister of Education Sonia Parag is urging students to play an active role in protecting and nurturing the natural environment, and to spend less time on social media.

Speaking at the inaugural Earth Day exhibition at the Guyana-China Friendship Park on the West Bank of Demerara on Monday, the minister cautioned against spending an excessive amount of time on social media. She said it is distancing young people from nature.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag and students cut the ribbon to open the exhibition

While noting that environmental engagement leads to mental well-being, Minister Parag encouraged students to spend more time in green spaces, arguing that this fosters emotional balance and a stronger sense of responsibility.

“We cannot take away technology,” she stated, “but we must find a balance.”

Minister Parag emphasised that environmental stewardship must become a shared responsibility among school-aged children, and not just a policy priority at the national level.

The Minister of Education highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts, including initiatives supported by the Office of the First Lady, to create accessible green spaces across the country. However, she stressed that these investments will only be meaningful if citizens, especially youth, actively use and care for them.

A section of the gathering

The education minister referenced Guyana’s participation in international environmental efforts, including the recently launched Global Biodiversity Alliance, which aims to address biodiversity loss driven by climate change.

She warned that declining flora and fauna present real risks, but maintained that “young people have the capacity to influence outcomes.”

The Ministry of Education is also working to establish environmental clubs in schools across the country.

“These clubs are intended to deepen students’ understanding of biodiversity, while encouraging direct participation in conservation activities such as tree planting and habitat protection.”

A booth on display at the exhibition

Positioning environmental protection as complementary to traditional career paths, Minister Parag encouraged students to broaden their ambitions to include sustainability-focused roles.

“You are the next generation of leaders,” she said, urging them to help ensure Guyana remains globally recognised for its natural beauty, rainforests and waterfalls, as well as its commitment to sustainable development.

The one-day event, hosted by The Protected Areas Commission (PAC), featured display booths and educational sessions, reinforcing Guyana’s environmental efforts.