Guyana, US advancing shared economic interests

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh met with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for the Western Hemisphere in the United States Department of Commerce, Ms. Isabella Cascarano, on the margins of the SelectUSA Investment Summit, currently underway in Maryland, United States of America from May 3 to May 6, 2026.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh met with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for the Western Hemisphere in the United States Department of Commerce, Ms. Isabella Cascarano, on the margins of the SelectUSA Investment Summit

Discussion centered on ways in which the two countries can advance shared economic interests, with particular emphasis on fostering private sector partnerships, and identifying new investment and commercial opportunities.

SelectUSA Investment Summit, currently underway in Maryland, United States of America from May 3 to May 6, 2026

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to creating a more resilient and diversified economic partnership between the two nations.

Bilateral discussions between Guyana and the US at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, currently underway in Maryland, United States of America from May 3 to May 6, 2026.

Guyana’s delegation attending the meeting also included Senior Director of Investment at GoInvest, Mr. John Edghill; Executive Director of AmchamGuyana, Mr. Richard Leo, and several private sector leaders representing Beharry Holdings Inc., Banks DIH Holdings Inc., Citizens Bank Guyana Inc., Demerara Distillers Limited, DCSN Manufacturing Inc., Complete Medical Examinations Prep., and Harris Paints (Guyana) Ltd.