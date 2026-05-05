PM reaffirms government’s support for GDF as it protects Guyana’s territorial sovereignty

–following incident in Region Seven

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s support for the men and women of the Guyana Defence Force in the execution of their duties to safeguard Guyana’s territorial integrity.

PM issued the reminder as he visited Lance Corporal Akeem Douglas at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is receiving treatment after sustaining injuries during a GDF boat patrol along Guyana’s western border in Region Seven.

During the visit, the prime minister wished Lance Corporal Douglas a full and speedy recovery.

Lance Corporal Douglas was injured when the GDF patrol, which was escorting three civilian boats transporting personnel and cargo from Makapa to Eteringbang, came under fire in the vicinity of Black Water.

The patrol returned fire and safely manoeuvred the convoy out of the area.

The PM was accompanied by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Chief of Defence Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS; and other senior officers of the Guyana Defense Force.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Chief of Defence Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS; and other senior officers of the Guyana Defence Force during the visit.

In a release on Monday, the GDF said it, “continues to maintain an active operational presence along the western border. The Force remains fully committed to the protection of its personnel and the safeguarding of Guyana’s territorial integrity”.

Chief of defense staff of the GDF Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, with Lance Corporal Douglas.