Kariako Village receives its first community transport service

Residents of Kariako Village, Region One in the Barama River, are celebrating a major community development with the arrival of their first-ever transport service.

The introduction of a dedicated community bus marks a significant milestone for the hinterland village, where transportation has long posed a challenge due to its remote location and limited infrastructure.

The new bus being delivered to Kariako Village in Region One

The new service is also expected to have an immediate and lasting impact on education within the community.

School children, who previously faced long, difficult, and sometimes unsafe journeys to access classrooms, will now benefit from safer, more reliable daily transportation.

This improvement is anticipated to boost school attendance, reduce student fatigue, and create a more consistent learning environment.

Students who will be utilising the service in the new bus delivered to Kariako Village in Region One

Beyond education, the transport service is set to transform daily life for residents.

Improved mobility will allow easier access to healthcare services, markets, and administrative centres, reducing travel time and costs.

It also opens opportunities for small-scale economic activity, enabling farmers and vendors to transport goods more efficiently and potentially increase their income.

The initiative delivers on a commitment made by Minister of Agriculture Sarah Browne-Shadeek during a recent visit to Kariako Village, where she engaged directly with residents and identified transportation as a critical need.

As development continues in Guyana’s interior regions, projects like this highlight the importance of targeted government investments in infrastructure and public services, ensuring that no community is left behind.