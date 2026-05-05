Literacy, numeracy being strengthened through teacher training, assessments – Min Parag

The Ministry of Education is ramping up efforts to improve literacy and numeracy in Guyana by enhancing teacher training, curriculum reviews, and periodic student assessments.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag noted that a priority is to ensure students leaving primary school are functionally literate and better equipped for examinations, mainly the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CESC).

This was revealed as the minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of event on Monday

Minister Parag explained that literacy development reaches far beyond teaching students how to read.

“Well, literacy will help with that because once you can be able to read, then it’s not just about reading. It’s reading and comprehending. So you are in a better position heading into an examination,” she stated.

The education minister noted that mathematics remains another a pivotal area of importance.

Minister of Education, Sonia Parag

She said the ministry already implementing short-term strengthening programmes for teachers as they prepare for NGSA examinations this year.

“We actually did short-term training in mathematics for teachers and strengthening training for teachers in mathematics,” she said.

According to Minister Parag, her ministry is also reviewing the training programmes offered at the Cyril Potter College of Edcuation to determine where additional resources is need.

She explained that the government is prepared to provide additional resources, including textbooks, learning materials and other educational tools, to strengthen classroom delivery and improve learning outcomes.

Additionally, the ministry is using a “train the teacher” approach by identifying experienced mathematics teachers within the school system and utilizing their expertise to support teacher development and classroom instruction.

Moreover, added to teacher training, the government is continuing efforts to close educational gaps through the integration of technology in schools.

Students writing their Grade Six Examinations

The minister highlighted initiatives such as digital schools and online learning support systems aimed at expanding access to quality education for all.

On the development of literacy, she said greater emphasis is also being placed on phonics and foundational learning at the nursery level to better help children identify letters, sounds and words from an early age.

She explained that periodic literacy and numeracy assessments are part of a long-term strategy to improve national examination performance and strengthen foundational learning throughout the education system.

“So having these periodic assessments at strategic ages and grades will allow us to cover our curriculum and will allow us to also have students who are functionally literate getting out of primary school,” she stated.

Students writing their CXC exams

Meanwhile, Minister Parag also extended best wishes to students currently sitting the 2026 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examinations 2026 examinations, noting that written examinations officially commenced on Monday, while the mathematics examination is scheduled for May 12.

“I just want to wish all our Grade 11 students all the best throughout their CSEC examinations,” the minister said.