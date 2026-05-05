Visionary leadership award reflects collective effort of Guyanese – Pres Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday dedicated his Visionary Leadership Award to all Guyanese, describing the honour as a reflection of collective national effort rather than personal achievement.

Receiving the award in Houston, Texas, the head of state said he accepted the recognition not as a symbol of individual success but as a tribute to the shared vision, resilience and hard work of the Guyanese people.

“I receive this Visionary Leadership Award not as a trophy to be displayed but as a mirror, one that reflects not merely my own efforts but the collective vision of every colleague, mentor and citizen who was there to imagine and work towards a brighter horizon for our nation,” President Ali stated.

President Irfaan Ali addressing the crowd in Houston Texas upon receiving his leadership award

He invited the distinguished audience, comprising global industry leaders, policymakers and executives, to applaud the people of Guyana, crediting them for the country’s rapid transformation and growing global prominence.

The president emphasised that Guyana’s development story is rooted in strong partnerships, sound governance and a people-centred approach to growth.

He noted that economic progress must be measured not only in figures but also in real improvements to citizens’ lives.

“Economic growth has tangible and visible benefits… in a child whose need for nourishment is satisfied, in a classroom built to nurture minds, in a health clinic equipped and stocked with medicines… in a family lifted from the margins of poverty to the mainstream of dignity,” he expressed.

President Ali also underscored the importance of perseverance and collaboration in driving development.

He urged global partners to remain committed despite challenges.

“This is not the time to quit. This is not the time to lose faith. This is a time to be strengthened in faith and purposeful in our endeavours,” he said.

While acknowledging Guyana’s significant oil and natural resources, the head of state cautioned against equating natural wealth with prosperity.

He stressed that true development depends on strategic management, investment in people and inclusive growth.

“Oil and minerals are gifts of the earth. Prosperity is a gift we give ourselves,” he noted.

The president reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to building a diversified, resilient and sustainable economy, with investments in human capital, technology, food security, energy and environmental services.

The Visionary Leadership Award recognises President Ali’s role in advancing Guyana’s economic transformation.

It strengthens international partnerships, positioning the country as a key player in global energy, food and climate initiatives.