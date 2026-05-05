‘Free press key to Guyana’s future’ – Min McCoy

Guyana’s commitment to press freedom and responsible journalism was underscored by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, at the closing of the 2026 World Press Freedom Day Conference in Zambia.

Addressing an international audience, Minister McCoy positioned press freedom as a shared responsibility among governments, media practitioners, civil society, and citizens, noting that it is integral to democratic development rather than a standalone principle.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, speaking at the 2026 World Press Freedom Day Conference in Zambia

The Minister linked this year’s observance to Guyana’s 60th Independence anniversary, describing the milestone as an opportunity to reflect on the institutions that have shaped the country’s democracy.

“In Guyana, press freedom is not merely aspirational. It is a lived and protected reality, supported by a governance framework that enables the free, responsible, and pluralistic operation of media across all platforms”, Minister McCoy said.

He identified the media as a critical pillar, emphasising its enduring role in informing the public, holding power to account, and contributing to national discourse.

“A free press is not simply about access. It is about trust. And trust is built on fairness, accuracy, and responsibility. The demand for balanced reporting, ethical standards, and professional integrity must remain non-negotiable,” he said.

When there is fairness in reporting, Minister McCoy reasoned, credibility and confidence in public institutions follow, and these in turn contribute to a robust democracy.

He also addressed longstanding tensions between governments and media entities, calling for a shift away from adversarial relationships toward constructive engagement.

“Transparency must replace doubt, and accountability must be mutual. When trust is cultivated, the media can function not as an opponent but as a vital partner in national development,” Minister McCoy stated.

Turning to emerging challenges in the media landscape, McCoy highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and unregulated digital platforms. While acknowledging opportunities for innovation, he warned of growing risks, including misinformation, disinformation, and declining editorial standards.

He urged media houses in Guyana to invest in digital transformation while maintaining rigorous verification practices. At the same time, he called on governments and international partners to support regulatory and innovation frameworks that protect the integrity of information.

McCoy concluded his remarks by stating that the future of press freedom will depend not only on technology but on collective commitment to integrity, collaboration, and safeguarding the public’s right to accurate information.