Press Release: Distribution of 10 Garbage Trucks to East Coast and East Bank NDCs advances national rollout

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, on Tuesday distributed ten (10) garbage compactor trucks to Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) along the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara, Region Four. This forms part of the ongoing nationwide rollout to strengthen solid waste management systems.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Priya Manickchand

The NDCs benefitting from this distribution are:

1. Soesdyke/Te Huis Te Coverden;

2. Caledonia/Good Success;

3. Golden Grove/Diamond Place;

4. Herstelling/Little Diamond;

5. Mocha/Arcadia;

6. Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance;

7. Buxton/Foulis;

8. Better Hope/La Bonne Intention;

9. Industry/Plaisance; and

10. Beterverwagting/Triumph.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Priya Manickchand, emphasised that the rollout remains ongoing.

“This is not the end of the distribution of garbage trucks. More trucks are expected in May [and] June,” the Minister stated.

She further underscored the need for improved sanitation standards, noting that communities should no longer have schools, health centres, or streets with overflowing bins.

Region Four Vice Chairman, Deoraj Nauth, noted that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) will ensure that the trucks are utilised effectively. He urged collaboration and stated that the RDC will support NDCs where necessary, so that residents can benefit from a cleaner, healthier environment, supported by regular waste collection.

Also in attendance was Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Dr. Josh Kanhai, and several representatives from the receiving NDCs.

To date, fifty-nine (59) NDCs have benefitted from the initiative.

In Region One, the following NDC has received a truck:

1. Port Kaituma/Matthew’s Ridge/Arakaka.

In Region Two, the following NDCs have received trucks:

2. Aberdeen/Zorg-en-Vlygt;

3. Annandale/Riverstown;

4. Charity/Urasara;

5. Evergreen/Paradise;

6. Good Hope/Pomona.

In Region Three, the following NDCs have received trucks:

7. Best/Klien Pouderoyen;

8. Canals Polder;

9. Greenwich Park/Vergenoegen;

10. Hague/Blankenburg;

11. Hydronie/Good Hope;

12. La Grange/Nismes;

13. La Jalousie/Nouvelle Flanders;

14. Leguan;

15. Malgre Tout/Meerzorgen;

16. Mora/Parika;

17. Stewartville/Cornelia Ida;

18. Toevlugt/Patentia;

19. Tuschen/Uitvlugt;

20. Wakenaam.

In Region Four, the following NDCs have received trucks:

21. Beterverwagting/Triumph;

22. Better Hope/La Bonne Intention;

23. Buxton/Foulis;

24. Caledonia/Good Success;

25. Golden Grove/Diamond Place;

26. Herstelling/Little Diamond;

27. Industry/Plaisance;

28. Mocha/Arcadia;

29. Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance;

30. Soesdyke/Te Huis Te Coverden.

In Region Five, the following NDCs have received trucks:

31. Bath/Woodley Park;

32. Blairmont/Gelderland;

33. Hamlet/Chance;

34. Mahaicony/Abary;

35. Profit/Rising Sun;

36. Rosignol/Zeelust;

37. Seafield/Tempie;

38. Union/Naarstigheid;

39. Woodlands/Farm;

40. Bel Air/Woodlands.

In Region Six, the following NDCs have received trucks:

41. Adventure/Bushlot;

42. Black Bush Polders;

43. Bloomfield/Whim;

44. Canefield/Enterprise;

45. Crabwood Creek/Moleson Creek;

46. Enfield/New Doe Park;

47. Gibraltar/Fyrish;

48. Good Hope/No. 51;

49. Kilcoy/Hampshire;

50. Kintyre/Borlam;

51. Lancaster/Hogstye;

52. Macedonia/Joppa;

53. Maida/Tarlogie;

54. No. 52–63;

55. No. 64–74;

56. Ordinance/Fort Lands;

57. Plegt Anker/Kortberaadt;

58. Port Mourant/Johns;

59. Whim/Wyburg/Caracas.

Municipalities have also benefitted from the programme, with trucks delivered to Mabaruma in Region One; the municipalities of New Amsterdam, Rose Hall, and Corriverton in Region Six; Lethem in Region Nine; as well as Linden in Region Ten and Mahdia in Region Eight.

The initiative forms part of the Government’s broader commitment to maintaining cleaner, healthier communities and ensuring that development is reflected in the everyday lives of citizens across Guyana.

Correction:

Previous releases misstated the number of Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) equipped with garbage trucks. The correct figure is fifty-nine (59).