Digital platforms strengthening democracy, access to services – Min Teixeira

Guyana’s expanding digital platforms are playing a critical role in improving access to government services, strengthening accountability, and deepening democracy.

Delivering the feature address at the National Stakeholders Forum, “Strengthening Access and Accountability through Digital Platforms”, held Tuesday at the World Trade Centre, Georgetown, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, said the government’s investments in connectivity and locally designed digital systems are transforming how citizens interact with the state.

She noted that with more than 900,000 cell phone owners in Guyana and expanded internet access across hinterland, riverain and rural communities, the country is now better positioned to benefit from digital governance.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, and Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency, and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

“It is only within the last five years that we became a connected country,” she said, explaining that reliable Wi-Fi/ICT hubs in Indigenous and remote communities have removed Georgetown-centric access to information and services.

The minister said this connectivity has laid the foundation for platforms such as Citizen Connect, telehealth services, the housing single-window system, electronic ID initiatives, and online job and skills platforms.

“These platforms are based on the premise that we have connectivity. If you didn’t have connectivity, you wouldn’t be able to have these platforms,” she stated.

Minister Teixeira highlighted that these digital systems are directly linked to constitutional rights, particularly Article 13, which promotes citizen participation in decision-making.

Members of various civil society groups in attendance at the National Stakeholders Forum, “Strengthening Access and Accountability through Digital Platforms”

She explained that by allowing citizens to raise complaints, request appointments, apply for services, and engage ministries directly, digital platforms are enhancing inclusion, consultation, and democratic governance.

“The more citizens can participate through the use of digital platforms, that is, in fact, enhancing our democracy and our human rights platforms,” she said.

She also underscored the anti-corruption benefits of digital services. The minister pointed out that the housing ministry’s single-window platform has significantly reduced the need for citizens to move between multiple agencies.

Previously, applicants had to engage up to 13 agencies, creating opportunities for delays and bribery.

“With that system being introduced, it has removed opportunities for persons to request bribes or to pay bribes,” she explained.

Minister Teixeira said these platforms also help the government respond more effectively by providing real-time data on complaints and community issues, allowing better decision-making and more targeted use of resources.

While the president and ministers’ community outreaches will continue, digital platforms provide an additional layer of access, ensuring citizens can engage with the government more efficiently, regardless of location, Minister Teixeira said.