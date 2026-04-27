Child protection system strengthened with rapid response, digital tracking

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is advancing major reforms to strengthen Guyana’s child protection system, with new measures aimed at achieving quicker response times and enhancing accountability.

The major reforms also ensure more efficient handling of abuse cases across the country.

Speaking on a recent ‘Starting Point’ Podcast, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, said the reforms are designed to close existing gaps and ensure that no child protection case is delayed or left unattended.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, on the Starting Point Podcast

She explained that the newly introduced Rapid Response Programme is already being implemented in several regions to ensure immediate intervention in urgent cases, including after working hours, with coordinated action between police and child protection officers.

The minister emphasised the importance of proper coordination in handling child abuse cases, noting that police officers cannot act alone in such sensitive matters.

“When it comes to children, police cannot remove a child alone. A child protection officer must always be there with them,” she said.

She also underscored the government’s push towards greater accountability through digital transformation of the system, which will allow real-time tracking of every case from report to resolution.

“What I want is for every case that comes to our attention to be tracked. I want to know who took the report, when it was taken, and what happened next,” Minister Persaud stated.

The ministry is also strengthening its digital case management system to ensure timely medical examinations, forensic interviews, and legal referrals, while reducing delays that could compromise justice or increase trauma for child victims.

Minister Persaud acknowledged that staffing constraints remain in some regions, but said targeted recruitment and continuous training are underway to strengthen coverage nationwide. She added that the reforms are part of a broader effort to ensure a more responsive, accountable, and child-sensitive protection framework.

The ministry has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that every child in Guyana is protected through a system that responds swiftly, acts decisively and prioritises their safety and well-being.