Guyana set to remain Caribbean’s fastest-growing economy

–IMF projects another surge in GDP

Guyana’s economic rise is projected to continue this year, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stating the country will record exceptional growth through 2027, cementing its position as the standout performer in the Caribbean and wider Latin America region.

According to the IMF’s April 2026 outlook, Guyana grew by 43.8 per cent in 2024, followed by 19.3 per cent in 2025.

For 2026, the country’s GDP is projected at 16.2 per cent, and 19.7 per cent in 2027.

These figures place Guyana far ahead of countries listed in the Caribbean non-tourism dependent category, namely Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

An overhead view of the capital city, Georgetown.

The report shows Guyana driving regional growth among commodity-exporting economies, with the wider Caribbean non-tourism dependent grouping projected at 17.3 per cent in 2024, 8.3 per cent in 2025, 7.9 per cent in 2026, and 11.3 per cent in 2027, largely supported by Guyana’s continued expansion.

The IMF data also highlights Guyana’s strong economic resilience amid global uncertainty, including tensions in the Middle East that are affecting energy markets and reshaping trade flows.

Guyana is among a small group of Caribbean commodity exporters that are expected to post exceptional growth, with the non‑tourism‑dependent Caribbean projected to expand at more than three times the regional average over the next two years.

As a net oil exporter, Guyana is positioned to benefit from elevated global demand and prices, unlike many net energy-importing countries facing increased vulnerability.

The country’s rapid transformation is being fuelled by rising oil production, major infrastructure development, expanding housing schemes, investment in healthcare and education, and growing opportunities in agriculture, tourism and services.

Meanwhile, inflation across the region remains a challenge. The IMF projects Caribbean inflation at 6.6 per cent in 2026 before easing to 5.3 per cent in 2027.

In Guyana, inflation is forecast at 5.7 per cent in 2026 and 5.2 per cent in 2027, reflecting strong domestic demand alongside continued economic expansion.

With sustained double-digit growth projected for the years ahead, Guyana continues to outpace regional states and strengthen its reputation as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.