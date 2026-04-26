Yarrowkabra, nearby villages transformed through govt investment

Yarrowkabra and surrounding communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway are in a far better position due to the government’s targeted investment in development projects.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, made the remarks during a community engagement at the Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on Friday last.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, during a community engagement at the Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra NDC

He explained that the work being done was only part of a wider plan to expand opportunities and improve infrastructure in the area and across Guyana.

“This is not the end of it. Continuously, we are working to build out the opportunities and the infrastructure along this corridor, like it is in other parts of the country,” the minister said.

Residents of Yarrowkabra and surrounding areas at the community engagement on Friday

To this end, Minister McCoy highlighted the ongoing construction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which he said will be fitted with street lights and road signage to improve safety for motorists and residents.

He also noted that settlements along the highway are becoming more formalised, while new housing schemes are being developed.

Among them is the Hyde Park housing development in Yarrowkabra, where 500 homes are planned for single parents and women.

“We [government] launched just a few months ago the programme where the first 27 women-led households have been allocated those houses, and we will continually work to fulfil our commitment as a trustworthy government to deliver on everything that we promise,” he emphasised.

The minister also highlighted works underway at Hauraruni, where homes for young professionals are being constructed.

About 444 houses were planned for the area, with the first 250 expected to become available within the next few months.

Minister McCoy assured residents that this development will not leave anyone without access to housing or land.

“No one will be displaced to the level where they have no access to land and a house that they can call their own. That is the bottom line,” he said.

Residents were encouraged to work along with the government to further promote growth in their communities.