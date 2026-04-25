Caribbean childhood vaccination coverage reaches 95% as Guyana advances immunisation drive

Childhood vaccination coverage across the Caribbean has climbed from 92 per cent in 2022 to 95 per cent in 2025, meeting the regional target and signalling major progress in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases.

That update was delivered by Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Assistant Director Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas during the launch of Guyana and Caribbean Vaccination Week 2026 at the Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown, on Saturday.

Dr Sealey-Thomas said the achievement reflects years of investment in public health systems, strong political commitment and the dedication of healthcare workers across the region.

PAHO Assistant Director Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas during the launch of Vaccination Week

She noted that Guyana, Montserrat and St Vincent and the Grenadines have already achieved 100 per cent coverage in some childhood immunisation areas.

“The progress we have made is meaningful, but much more remains to be done… achieving and sustaining at least 95 per cent coverage for all antigens is essential,” she stated.

Sealey-Thomas warned that declining vaccination rates in some countries have contributed to a resurgence of diseases such as measles across the Americas.

According to PAHO, more than 15,000 measles cases have already been recorded in the region in the first months of 2026, surpassing last year’s total.

The PAHO assistant director said the situation underscores the importance of strong surveillance systems, public trust, timely access to vaccines and continued investment in immunisation programmes.

Her remarks echoed those of Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, who highlighted Guyana’s success in maintaining vaccination coverage above 95 per cent for most antigens while expanding access to remote and hinterland communities.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Dr Anthony said the government has invested heavily in cold-chain storage, solar-powered refrigeration units, vaccine transport systems and regular training for frontline healthcare workers to ensure every eligible citizen can be reached.

He added, “It makes no sense if you have the vaccine and it is nicely stored in the fridge. Then it is not working for anyone. You have to put it in somebody’s arm so that it can work to protect that person,”