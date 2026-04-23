AG Nandlall stresses need for stronger contract systems

The government remains committed to strengthening Guyana’s contract management systems as part of a broader push to enhance accountability and support national development.

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, made the assertion on Thursday at the closing of a three-day workshop on the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) at the Grand Coastal Hotel.

The workshop brought together engineers, lawyers, accountants, procurement officers and other public sector officials, and forms part of ongoing efforts to build technical capacity across government agencies.

From left, James Bremen, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC and Mark Grasso

The AG emphasised that equipping public officers with specialised knowledge in complex contract systems is critical as Guyana advances major infrastructure and energy projects.

“A priority of our government continues to be continual and continuous training in different and specialised areas of expertise to ensure that our officers are equipped to lead and execute the transformation agenda efficiently and effectively,” the minister stated.

He explained that the government is simultaneously reviewing its existing suite of contracts, including FIDIC-based agreements and locally developed models, some of which are decades old, to ensure they align with modern global standards and deliver stronger protections for public resources.

A section of the audience who participated in the workshop

The AG noted that this review will address key areas, such as enforcement of performance bonds, effectiveness of remedies, notice requirements, and the overall efficiency of procurement systems.

According to the minister, these reforms are essential to improving project execution, reducing contractual disputes, and ensuring better outcomes for citizens.

The initiative aligns with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision to modernise governance through improved systems, data-driven decision-making, and continuous human resource development.

The workshop was facilitated by international legal experts, including James Bremen, who guided participants through the complexities of FIDIC contracts and their practical application in large-scale projects.

Presiding partner of a London-based international law firm, James Bremen, explained that the three-day workshop was aimed at supporting the Government of Guyana in managing its growing portfolio of large, fast-paced and complex development projects.

He noted that the sessions focused on key international construction contract frameworks, particularly FIDIC, to help participants better understand procurement methods and the legal issues involved, to improve efficiency in project delivery, especially in relation to time and cost.

Shakti Persaud

Meanwhile, Shakti Persaud from the Office of the Prime Minister said the training on FIDIC contracts was highly beneficial, describing it as intellectually stimulating and insightful.

She noted that while the workshop had a strong legal focus, it proved valuable across multiple disciplines, including engineering, accounting and management.

Persaud added that the sessions helped her better understand and connect key aspects of the contracts she works with, equipping her with practical knowledge. She expressed appreciation for the opportunity to participate.

The engagement forms part of a wider government strategy to strengthen institutional capacity and ensure Guyana can effectively manage the increasing scale and complexity of its development projects.