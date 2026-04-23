Guyana moving to predictive healthcare through AI- Min Anthony

Guyana is advancing steadily toward a modern, data-driven healthcare system, as Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony outlined a bold vision for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into medical practice and public health delivery.

In his address at an AI seminar held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, on Thursday, the minister said the country is embracing a technological shift that is redefining how healthcare is delivered, moving from reactive treatment to predictive, precise and evidence-based care.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony at the AI seminar

He noted that AI is not simply enhancing existing systems but transforming the very foundation of medicine.

Dr Anthony said it is enabling healthcare providers to harness vast volumes of data to improve diagnosis, treatment and patient outcomes.

“Artificial intelligence is bringing that moment to all of us. In medicine, it signifies a paradigm shift, not just progress, a shift from intuition alone to intelligence augmented by data,” Dr Anthony said.

Through Guyana’s strategic partnership with Mount Sinai, significant groundwork has already been laid to support this transformation.

The minister highlighted the passage of comprehensive data protection legislation as a critical step in safeguarding patient information while enabling the safe use of digital technologies across the health sector.

“We recognise that if these systems are going to work well, we need to protect patients’ data. There’s an absolute need for confidentiality,” he emphasised.

Dr Anthony reported that the rollout of electronic health records is progressing, with implementation already underway at the Festival City Polyclinic and the Georgetown Public Hospital. This initiative is expected to improve efficiency, strengthen clinical decision-making and enhance continuity of care across the system.

The ministry is building local capacity by training a cadre of young professionals to support the country’s growing digital health infrastructure, ensuring long-term sustainability and responsiveness.

The minister also pointed to the growing use of data in strengthening public health systems, particularly through the national school health screening programme, which has already reached tens of thousands of children. The data collected is being analysed to identify trends and guide targeted interventions.

These efforts are complemented by the development of standardised clinical guidelines for the management of major non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular conditions, ensuring consistent, high-quality care countrywide.

Dr Anthony underscored that Guyana is taking a holistic approach to healthcare transformation, integrating technology, policy, workforce development and service delivery to build a resilient and future-ready system.

Participants at the AI seminar

Meanwhile, the AI seminar brought together local and international experts, healthcare professionals and policymakers, fostering meaningful dialogue on how AI can be effectively integrated into Guyana’s health sector to accelerate progress and improve outcomes for all citizens.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Mount Sinai Health System, convened the forum under the theme: “Turning Promise into Practice: Integrating AI into Health Care.”