Government’s investment strengthens Region Seven policing

Improved security in Region Seven is no longer just a policy objective; it is becoming a lived reality for communities across the region.

This is a result of the government’s sustained investment in police infrastructure, expanded operational resources and measurable improvements in law enforcement outcomes.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, these efforts are currently being seen in the areas of Ekereku, Kamarang, and Bartica.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond

For the period January 1 to April 19, 2026, the Regional Police Division #7 recorded a 30 per cent decrease in serious crime.

The division achieved an overall clear-up rate of 157.1 per cent, reflecting not only progress in resolving current cases but also the detection and closure of matters from previous years.

Moreover, a new Police Officer’s living quarter was recently commissioned in Kamarang, valued at $97.2 million.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond underscored the importance of investing in the welfare of ranks serving in remote locations.

“When officers are properly accommodated, they are better able to serve. And when they serve better, communities grow stronger, safer, and more secure,” she emphasised.

Additionally, in Bartica, the government strengthened marine policing capabilities by constructing a new boat house for $33 million.

The facility includes a watchtower, ramp and a fixed walkway, all designed to support safer and more efficient deployment of police vessels along key riverain routes.

“This is development with purpose. This is infrastructure designed not merely to exist, but to function,” Minister Walrond stated.

As the government continues to improve national security, Region Seven stands as a clear example of how targeted, strategic development can deliver safer communities, greater public confidence, and improved access to essential services across Guyana.