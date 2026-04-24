President Ali commissions Four Points by Sheraton as a “piece of Guyana”

The modern Four Points by Sheraton Georgetown at Houston Yards on the Heroes Highway was officially commissioned by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening, further boosting the nation’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Built at a cost of more than US$30 million, the 172-room hotel combines global standards with every aspect of Guyanese culture.

Amerindian craftwork adorns the hotel’s design mix, ranging from chairs and barstools, bedside lamp shades, the reception area backdrop, and wall art for all the floors.

One of the modern rooms that is adorned by Amerindian craftwood, showcasing pieces of Guyana in its design

It features a restaurant inspired by local cuisine and spices, conference, event facilities, and interior finishes, the president said, were deliberately chosen to showcase Guyana’s people, traditions, and natural heritage.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips alongside the investors of the Four Points by Sheraton and cabinet ministers participate in the ribbon cuttiing ceremony

“When you go in the rooms, you will see black shades that represent Guyana, represent nature, forest, represent sustainability, resilience… You will find in every section of the hotel… pieces of Guyana that inspires you and make you …feel a sense of pride as a Guyanese,” the head of state expressed.

President Ali expressed gratitude to the the investors for chosing Guyana as an investment destination, stating that they have a place in the hearts of the Guyanese community.

The head of state revealed that the hotel becomes critical as Guyana is attracting strong local and regional interest, with bookings lined up for several major events in the coming weeks, including the GT Challenge.

He said this year alone Guyana will host 11 conferences and six major sporting events, activitities.

The 172-room hotel is located along the Heroes Highway

“We are now positioning Guyana to be a premier hosting destination because we now have greater capacity and capability,” he said. “And the confidence of the private sector is igniting greater confidence at the policy level to the extent that we are going after larger opportunities.”

Turning to the multiplying effects of the hotel’s construction, President Ali explained that the project created work for Guyanese long before its doors opened and will continue to generate opportunities now that it is complete.

During construction, he noted, scores of Guyanese were employed as engineers, masons, carpenters, welders, electricians, plumbers, painters, heavy-duty operators, truck drivers, security personnel, landscapers, cleaners, and supervisors, while suppliers of cement, steel, furniture, fixtures, fuel, and catering also benefited.

A tennis court within the hotel’s compound

Now that the hotel is open, dozens of permanent jobs will be created in areas such as front desk, housekeeping, culinary, food and beverage, management, security, maintenance, and events, while guests are expected to dine at local restaurants, visit attractions, and purchase local products.

Hospitality creates jobs, stimulates other sectors, and builds Guyana’s reputation on the world stage, the President said, linking this investment to Terminal Two at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), which, once complete, will move the facility from processing 800 passengers per hour to 3,200.

He described Guyana as an economy on the rise but one that is planning for the future, noting that tourism is one of the key sectors central to long-term economic resilience.

“That is why we are investing in the National School of Hospitality, spending tremendous resources to bring that school alive very soon,” the president affirmed. “A hotel is not stand-alone. It depends on agriculture, fisheries, transport, entertainment, construction, finance, security, technology, laundry services, maintenance, and retail.”

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues in her remarks noted that with the hotel’s opening, Guyana now boasts four Marriott branded hotels, underscoring the government’s drive to boost its hospitality sector.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

Minister of Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, stressed that the rapidly expanding economy should not only be attributed to the burgeoning oil sector, but also because of the president’s vision for the country.

To illustrate his point, the minister said that under President Ali’s leadership, IDB Invest has approved US$260 million in loans to support projects in the Guyanese economy.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

“That too did not happen by accident,” he underscored, noting that President Ali’s leadership has created a conducive environment for investments like the Four Points by Sheraton Georgetown.

Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, alongside Owner of Four Points by Sheraton Georgetown, Mauricio Van Dam, General Manager of the Four Points by Sheraton Georgetown Joerg Delin, Chief Executive Officer of IDB Invest is James Scriven, and others spoke at the event.

Also present at the commissioning ceremony were Minister of Labour, Manpower and Planning, Keoma Griffith, among others.

The hotel fits into Guyana’s vision to establish the country as a premier, sustainable, nature-based, and adventure travel destination, aiming to attract one million visitors and three million transit passengers by 2030.

As articulated on many occassions, the strategy centres on diversifying the economy through high-end, eco-friendly experiences, major hotel developments, and a “National Tourism Policy” that prioritises community involvement and digital transformation.