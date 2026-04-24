Early Childhood Development Centre inspected ahead of opening

An inspection was conducted at a newly established Early Childhood Development Centre, signalling another step in the government’s efforts to strengthen childcare services and early learning across communities.

The facility, located in the heart of the Mocha/Perseverance community, integrates day/night care and early childhood education under one roof. It was assessed by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, along with officials from the Child Protection Agency and the early childhood education sector.

The visit ensured that all systems, furnishings and safety measures are in place to deliver quality care and a nurturing environment for children.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud

The centre is expected to provide significant support to working parents by offering flexible childcare options, particularly through its night care services.

This model caters to families with non-traditional work hours while ensuring children benefit from structured learning, supervision and proper developmental support.

Minister Persaud underscored that the facility mirrors the successful model already implemented in Region Three, where similar centres have enhanced access to early childhood services and improved outcomes for young learners.

By replicating this approach, the government aim to deliver consistent, high-quality care across regions while expanding opportunities for children at the foundational stage of their development.

The establishment of this centre also reflects collaboration with local stakeholders. Several elements of the facility, such as the furnishings, were locally produced, an initiative that supports small businesses.

A section of the centre

This initiative forms part of the government’s broader agenda to invest in human capital, particularly through early childhood development.

By expanding access to safe, modern and inclusive childcare facilities, the administration continues to prioritise the welfare of children, support for families, and the creation of stronger, more resilient communities.