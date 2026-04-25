Gov’t to roll out E-ID initiative in Yarrowkabra, surrounding communities

The government is set to bring its E-ID card service directly to the residents of Yarrowkabra and surrounding communities.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, made the announcement during a community engagement at the Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on Friday.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

He was accompanied by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy.

“We are going to come to this community. I am going to work with Minister Kwame on a date, and we will come here to roll out the digital ID so all of you will have access to the digital ID card,” Minister Ally said.

The minister cautioned residents that some persons may attempt to spread misinformation and discourage them from registering.

“There will be people who come and tell you how government wants access to all of your information. The only thing required to get the digital ID card is your original birth certificate, and you know we already have that information,” he explained.

The digital ID card is intended to make accessing services easier and more convenient for citizens.

Additionally, to help citizens book appointments, report issues, and access government services from the comfort of their homes, the government has launched the My Guyana Citizen Portal.

The platform is integrated with the E-ID card system, allowing for seamless access across services.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy

As part of its decentralisation drive, the government has also established Open Service centres across the country.

These centres are already operational in Regions Two, Three and Five.

Minister Ally announced that additional centres will soon be launched in Region Six and along the highway corridor.

Minister McCoy said the initiatives are critical to national development.

“We have to change our mindsets and adapt to the new level of standards and opportunities, and make optimal use of the opportunities available,” he said, while encouraging residents to take advantage of the new platforms.