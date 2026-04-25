Lethem Business Incubator Centre and Agro-Processing Facility Officially Commissioned

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, on Saturday officially commissioned the Lethem Business Incubator Centre and Agro-Processing Facility in Lethem, Region Nine, marking a major step in advancing entrepreneurship, agro-processing and small business development in Guyana’s hinterland.

The building and equipment, along with a loading ramp for trucks, were constructed to the tune of $181 million.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues and other officials officially commissioned the Lethem Business Incubator Centre and Agro-Processing Facility in Lethem, Region Nine,

Minister Rodrigues declared the facility officially open during the commissioning ceremony, describing the investment as a transformative initiative that will create new opportunities for innovation, enterprise development and economic growth in Region Nine.

Developed by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and implemented by the Small Business Bureau, the Lethem Business Incubator Centre forms part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises, expand economic participation and unlock the productive potential of communities across Guyana.

A section of the audience at the commissioning ceremony

“This incubator will transform how agricultural output is utilised in this region. Farmers will no longer be limited to selling perishable goods. With access to equipment such as dehydrators, blow molding machines, auger packing machines, and industrial blenders, products can now be processed, preserved, and packaged to meet market demand,” Minister Rodrigues said.

The Minister noted that the facility is intended to serve as a launchpad for entrepreneurs, providing a dedicated space where value-added products can be developed, refined and prepared for wider markets.

She explained that the Centre was designed to address a critical gap in the local production chain by giving agro-processors and small business owners access to the infrastructure needed to improve product quality, extend shelf life and increase market readiness.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

Minister Rodrigues also encouraged entrepreneurs, agro-processors and small business owners in Region Nine to fully utilise the facility and take advantage of the opportunities it presents for innovation, expansion and long-term growth.

The Lethem Business Incubator Centre and Agro-Processing Facility is expected to play a critical role in supporting agro-entrepreneurship in Region Nine, strengthening local value chains, encouraging product development and creating pathways for sustainable economic growth in the region.

A section of the audience at the commissioning ceremony

Present at the commissioning were delegations from the Governor’s Office of the State of Roraima, the Federation of Industries and the Municipality of Boa Vista; Consul General of Guyana to Brazil, Roger King.

Also in attendance were Chairwoman of Region Nine, Vania Albert; Deputy Mayor of Region Nine, Indira Singh; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Roger Rogers; Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh; and Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, Shazim Ibrahim.