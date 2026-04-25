Government targets 60,000 HPV vaccinations

– as Guyana launches Caribbean Vaccination Week 2026

The government is aiming to have 60,000 persons vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) over the next few weeks, as efforts intensify to eliminate cervical cancer and strengthen national immunisation coverage.

The ambitious target was announced by Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on Saturday during the launch of Guyana and Caribbean Vaccination Week 2026 at the Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown.

Dr Anthony said the campaign forms part of a wider public health strategy to protect citizens, reduce preventable illnesses and expand access to life-saving vaccines across every region of the country.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony during his feature remark at the launch of Vaccination Week 2026

“We want to make this happen because we can protect people from dying from cervical cancer…I am looking for at least 60,000 people being vaccinated,” the minister stated.

He noted that Guyana has already made major progress, with national vaccination rates for most antigens now above 95 per cent, while HPV coverage has climbed sharply to 69 per cent.

According to the minister, sustained vaccination efforts, public education and stronger community outreach are key to pushing that figure to 90 per cent, the level required for elimination targets recommended internationally.

A section of the audience

The health minister said the government has invested heavily in expanding vaccine access nationwide through solar-powered refrigeration systems, upgraded storage hubs, improved transport networks and continuous training for healthcare workers.

These interventions have allowed vaccines to reach even the country’s most remote hinterland communities.

He emphasised that vaccination remains one of the wisest investments a country can make, since it protects families, reduces pressure on the health system and saves lives through prevention.

Regional Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Advisor, Dr Karen Broomes

Meanwhile, Regional Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Advisor, Dr Karen Broomes, launched the 2026 Caribbean Immunisation Manual, describing it as a practical guide tailored to the realities of national immunisation programmes across the region.

She said the manual supports vaccination throughout every stage of life, from children and pregnant women to healthcare workers and older persons.

Dr Broomes also launched phase one of the Caribbean cervical cancer prevention campaign titled “In My Hand,” which focuses on encouraging HPV vaccination and confronting misinformation. She said the campaign highlights the power of parents, caregivers, health workers and leaders to make decisions that protect children’s futures.

The EPI advisor warned that cervical cancer claims more than 40,000 lives annually across the Americas and said women in the Caribbean are three times more likely to die from the disease than those in North America, despite the availability of safe and effective vaccines.

The launch brought together health officials, regional partners, students and stakeholders, reaffirming Guyana’s leadership in public health and its commitment to ensuring no citizen is left behind in the drive for universal immunisation coverage.