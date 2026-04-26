Stricter occupational safety, health standards to be enforced

More protocols and standards in occupational safety and health will continue to be enforced as the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning intensifies efforts to safeguard workers across all sectors.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith said on Sunday morning that the government will continue to fulfil its mandate to ensure that employees at every agency across Guyana are protected.

Government ministers and other officials led an OSH walk on Sunday

Speaking to the large crowd that participated in the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) walk, the labour minister stated that the aim is to make sure “our workers are protected and that they work in the best environment possible.”

Representatives from 51 agencies participated in the morning exercise. The walk forms part of the labour ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote safer, healthier workplaces, aligned with this year’s OSH month theme: “Good Psychosocial Working Environments: A Pathway to Thriving Workers and Strong Organisations.”

Minister Griffith also highlighted that the Decent Work Country Programme signed last year ensures all workers have physical structures and psychosocial consideration in place to enable them to perform at their best.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, said more attention must be given to employees, particularly regarding their mental health and well-being.

Dr Persaud stressed the importance of ensuring workplaces are free from sexual exploitation, harassment, and other negative influences that undermine dignity and productivity.

Persons participating in the warm-up exercise

Minister Persaud also referenced the launch of the Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal, which holds agencies accountable for maintaining standards related to workplace environment, mental health, and well-being.

OSH month is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of creating safe, healthy, and decent working conditions.