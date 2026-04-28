Guyana committed to PACE initiative as AG highlights transformative justice reforms

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising the criminal justice system through sustained reform, regional cooperation, and continued capacity building.

The AG was speaking at the opening ceremony of a training on criminal trials and appeals hosted by the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union under the Partnership of the Caribbean and European Union (PACE) on Justice Project.

The Attorney General said the initiative aligns directly with Guyana’s broader objective of strengthening and modernising the administration of justice, particularly through addressing delays and improving efficiency within the court system.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, at the opening ceremony of a training on criminal trials and appeals hosted by the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union under the Partnership of the Caribbean and European Union (PACE) on Justice Project

He explained that the PACE Justice Project is designed to support national authorities in reducing existing case backlogs while preventing future accumulation of criminal matters.

“The PACE justice project aims to support national authorities to reduce current and prevent future backlogs of criminal justice cases in Guyana,” Nandlall stated.

He noted that several systemic issues have contributed to delays in the justice system, including outdated case management processes, limited digital systems, and weaknesses in evidence handling and data capture across agencies.

According to him, the project has already begun remedying these gaps by providing modern technology, including integrated software and hardware for key justice sector institutions.

These institutions include the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the judiciary.

These systems, he said, are improving document preparation, facilitating the digitisation of records, and strengthening communication between justice sector agencies.

The AG also pointed to extensive training programmes delivered under the project for judicial officers, prosecutors, and other stakeholders. These include training in restorative justice, criminal mediation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and forensic investigation.

He said these interventions complement earlier reforms introduced by the Ministry of Legal Affairs, which include the Bail Act, the Restorative Justice Act, the Plea Bargaining legislation, and the abolition of preliminary inquiries. These measures were aimed at speeding up the delivery of justice and improving case flow.

Nandlall further noted that crime is now being treated at the regional level as a major social concern, with the CARICOM recognising it as a public health issue requiring coordinated intervention.

“In fact, at the level of the Heads of Government of CARICOM, crime is now accepted as a public health hazard in the Caribbean,” he said.

On the national front, he reported progress in expanding restorative justice services, with centres already established in six regions and plans underway to extend coverage to all administrative regions of Guyana.

He also outlined ongoing legislative work, including amendments to the Sexual Offences Act to establish a sex offenders registry.

The Attorney General also highlighted emerging challenges posed by cybercrime, organised crime, and money laundering, noting that Guyana is working closely with international partners, including the United Nations, to strengthen its legal framework in these areas.

He announced plans to introduce mandatory continuing legal education for legal practitioners, describing training as essential for maintaining professionalism and improving the justice system.

The minister of legal affairs encouraged participants to fully engage in the four-day training, stating that continuous learning remains vital to improving the administration of justice and strengthening institutional capacity.