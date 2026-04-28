Guyana meets modern standards of occupational safety systems, policies

According to Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Guyana is meeting modern standards of occupational safety systems and policies.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) during the opening ceremony of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Symposium 2026, the prime minister stated that Guyana’s occupational safety systems and policies have been reviewed and strengthened, and urged stakeholders to continue assessing improvements at the policy and legislative levels.

He underscored that with Guyana’s rapid economic expansion, particularly in the energy sector, there has been a need to make strong safety frameworks essential.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips at the opening ceremony of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Symposium 2026

“We will not trade safety for speed because the value of human life is paramount in everything we do as a nation”, he stated.

The prime minister also highlighted a shift in focus beyond physical safety, pointing to psychosocial risks in the workplace.

“Sustainable productivity is inseparable from balance,” he said, adding that work-life balance and mental well-being are critical to reducing errors, improving morale, and ensuring workers perform at their best.

A section of the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Symposium 2026

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, reinforced that Guyana has already made meaningful strides in advancing occupational safety and health.

Between 2020 and 2025, the ministry conducted 6,186 inspections, benefiting over 27,000 workers country-wide.

“Contributing to a 12.78 per cent decline in work-related fatalities and a near 50 per cent reduction in non-fatal incidents,” he noted.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith

However, the minister warned that recent figures remain concerning, revealing 13 workplace fatalities and 64 non-fatal incidents for the period January to April 2026.

“This increase is unacceptable and underscores the urgent need for stricter compliance and health and safety protocols,” he stressed.

The labour minister further emphasised that “occupational safety and health standards must not be optional, they must be rigorously enforced across every sector”.

He also noted that compliance alone does not protect workers, stating that prevention will.

Minister Griffith explained that workplaces must address both physical and psychosocial risks, including stress, burnout, and harassment.