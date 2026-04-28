CARICOM warns against using its platforms to promote Venezuela’s Essequibo claim

CARICOM has drawn a clear line against any use of its platforms to advance or legitimise Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region, stressing that the controversy remains before the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the regional bloc said it had taken note of recent official engagements within the Community where material asserting Venezuela’s claim to Essequibo was publicly displayed, as well as President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s April 28 letter expressing Guyana’s grave concern.

“In this regard, CARICOM underscores that Community platforms and engagements should not be used, whether directly or indirectly, to advance or appear to legitimise claims that are the subject of ongoing judicial proceedings before the International Court of Justice,” the statement said.

While reaffirming that each Member State retains the sovereign right to conduct bilateral relations with external partners, CARICOM stressed that such engagements must remain consistent with the shared obligations and collective commitments of the Community.

It pointed to the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, the binding legal instrument governing CARICOM, which commits member states to preserving the Community’s integrity and cohesion in their external relations.

Member states, CARICOM added, must remain mindful of their collective responsibilities to uphold international law, respect judicial processes and maintain good neighbourly relations.

The statement follows concerns over recent official engagements involving Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, where material supporting Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region was publicly displayed.

President Ali, in his letter to CARICOM, warned that such symbolism could be interpreted as tolerance or indirect legitimisation of Venezuela’s claim.

Reaffirming its longstanding and unequivocal support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, CARICOM backed Guyana’s peaceful pursuit of a final legal resolution through the ICJ.

“The Community’s longstanding and unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana, and for the peaceful resolution of the controversy through the Court, remains firm and unchanged,” the statement added.

The regional bloc further reiterated its commitment to unity, the rule of law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, as Guyana seeks a final ICJ judgment confirming the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award that established the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.