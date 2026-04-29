New national numeracy assessment to launch in 2027 – Min Parag

Guyana’s education reform drive will expand in 2027 with the launch of a national numeracy assessment aimed at improving mathematics performance from the primary level upward.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag made the revelation on Wednesday while visiting Diamond Grove Primary School, where she met students sitting the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations and offered words of encouragement ahead of the two-day exercise.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag greets a student ahead of the NGSA examinations

The education minister disclosed that the government has already introduced literacy assessments for grades two and four, with a numeracy assessment to follow in 2027.

“We have recognised that mathematics is one of those areas, not only at the secondary level, but at the primary level, that we need to strengthen,” she said.

Reforms are also underway at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), where curriculum improvements are being made to better prepare teachers entering the school system.

The minister noted that these measures form part of the government’s wider strategy to strengthen human capital development and ensure children are equipped to contribute to Guyana’s future growth.

During her visit, the minister also highlighted the extensive support provided to candidates in the lead-up to the examinations, noting that she observed some of the online classes and reviewed several special NGSA camps and tent programmes established to help students strengthen weak subject areas.

She said that schedules were created nationwide to group students from various schools, where teachers specialised in certain subjects helped them prepare for exams.

Minister Parag said these interventions, coupled with textbooks, past papers and additional resources distributed by the Ministry of Education, have positioned students for strong performances this year.

Parents encourage students as they make their way into the examination room

“I have no doubt that our grade six pupils will perform well at NGSA, given the interventions, the investment, and the resources that we have provided,” she stated.

A total of 15,935 students will be writing the NGSA examination on April 29 – 30.