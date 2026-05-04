‘Venezuela’s claim puts Guyana’s existence in question’ – Min Todd

Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd on Monday underscored that Guyana’s case before the International Court of Justice is “as straightforward as it is consequential,” as public hearings opened in the matter of Guyana v. Venezuela.

Delivering Guyana’s opening presentation, Minister Todd told the court that the controversy over the Essequibo region carries an “existential quality”, noting that more than 70 per cent of Guyana’s sovereign territory, recognised for over 126 years, is at stake.

“For the Guyanese people, it is tragic even to think about having our country dismembered,” he said, referring to the Essequibo, a vast region named after the country’s largest river, which he described as integral to Guyana’s identity, history, and development.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, delivering his opening address before the International Court of Justice

Minister Todd emphasised that Guyana’s position rests firmly on international law, pointing to the 1899 Arbitral Award which definitively established the boundary between then British Guiana and Venezuela. He argued that the award, alongside the 1905 boundary agreement, remains “legally valid and binding” and was accepted and respected by Venezuela for more than six decades.

“Venezuela’s challenges are not only without merit but also a century too late,” he told the court, adding that the boundary has long been reflected in Venezuela’s official maps, legislation and international agreements.

The minister reminded the court that the case has reached its final phase after more than eight years since Guyana filed proceedings in 2018, following the referral by the United Nations Secretary-General under the 1966 Geneva Agreement.

He also pointed to prior rulings by the Court affirming its jurisdiction in December 2020 and the admissibility of Guyana’s claims in April 2023, as well as provisional measures issued to prevent Venezuela from taking actions affecting the disputed territory.

Despite these orders, the foreign affairs minister said Venezuela has continued actions aimed at asserting control over the Essequibo, including legislative measures and attempts to incorporate the territory, as well as increased military activity near the border.

“These actions have not only threatened our peace and security but have also hindered our development,” he said, noting that investor confidence has been affected by the ongoing controversy.

Todd reaffirmed Guyana’s confidence in the Court’s integrity and pledged that the country will fully respect its final judgment.

“Guyana places its fullest confidence in this Court… and will honour and comply with its judgement, whatever it may be,” he stated, while expressing hope that Venezuela would do the same.

He also paid tribute to the late Guyanese diplomat Sir Shridath Ramphal and Ambassador Elizabeth Harper, acknowledging their roles in advancing Guyana’s case over the years.

The hearings mark a historic stage in the decades-old controversy, with the court expected to ultimately determine the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the legal boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.