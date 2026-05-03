Guyana’s global rise rooted in decades of disciplined policy – Min Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Guyana’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse is the result of decades of deliberate policymaking, not simply the discovery of oil.

In fact, the country’s transformation from a “bankrupt” state in the late 1980s to the world’s fastest-growing economy was driven by sustained reforms under successive People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administrations.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, made the statement while appearing on the Starting Point Podcast on Sunday.

“We did not get here by accident,” he stated. “We got here by hard work.”

Dr Singh explained that following 1992, the PPP/C Government focused on restoring democracy, rebuilding state institutions, and achieving fiscal solvency through structural reforms and international partnerships.

Guyana’s engagement with institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank has evolved significantly, from seeking financial assistance to now contributing to global economic discussions and policy direction.

In addition, Guyana is a major contributor to regional growth and commands increasing respect internationally, with its economic performance consistently outperforming global and hemispheric projections.

The senior minister said the country’s success is underpinned by strong macroeconomic management, a stable policy framework, and efforts to create an attractive investment climate long before oil production began.

He pointed to growing international interest in Guyana as a destination for investment and as a source of policy insight, noting that global partners are now actively seeking the country’s perspectives on major economic and development issues.

Further, he emphasised Guyana’s expanding leadership role on the global stage, including its prominence in the oil and gas sector and its pioneering work in climate initiatives such as carbon credit markets and the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

These achievements demonstrate that small states can succeed and lead. It also positions Guyana as a model for economic transformation and sustainable development.