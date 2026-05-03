New health post opens at Eyelash, Region One

Residents of Eyelash in Region One are now benefitting from improved access to primary healthcare following the commissioning of a new health post, even as the government accelerates efforts to deliver equitable services countrywide.

The facility was commissioned by Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on Friday last. It features a clinical section for patient care and living quarters for healthcare workers, ensuring round-the-clock access to services within the mining community.

The medical centre also provides vaccinations, maternal and general healthcare, as well as treatment for common illnesses, significantly reducing the need for residents to travel long distances.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, along with pupils of the community, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony

The initiative forms part of a wider national push to strengthen healthcare delivery in underserved areas.

“We don’t want any community to be left out. Our goal is to ensure that wherever you live, you can access the care you need right in your community,” Minister Anthony stated.

He also urged residents to take ownership of the facility, noting that its long-term success depends on community care and use.

The minister also commissioned a new digital X-ray wing at Pakera District Hospital in Matthews Ridge.

The advanced system is among the best produced globally. It delivers higher-quality imaging with reduced radiation exposure, while integration with artificial intelligence will allow near-instant diagnosis of conditions such as fractures and pneumonia.

According to Dr Anthony, these investments are part of a broader transformation of Guyana’s healthcare system, combining infrastructure, technology, and human resource development.

Waiting area of the new Health Post

“Not because you’re living here means you must get a different quality. Our philosophy is that the same level of care available on the coast must be accessible right here in your community,” he stated.

The ministry has also ramped up training programmes for nurses, medex, and technicians, while expanding telemedicine and constructing new hospitals across hinterland regions.

Together, these initiatives signal a decisive shift toward a modern, inclusive, and world-class healthcare system for all Guyanese.