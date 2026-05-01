‘Workers built this nation’ – Pres Ali affirms on Labour Day

From the waterfront strikes of the early twentieth century to the blood spilt on the sugar estates in 1948, Guyana’s working class has always been at the heart of the country’s most defining moments, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said.

In an early morning address to mark Labour Day, also known as Workers’ Day, the president said this year’s observance carries particular weight as Guyana marks 60 years of independence.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during his address to the nation on Labour Day

He traced the roots of the labour movement to the early 1900s, when waterfront workers, no longer willing to endure harsh colonial conditions, began organising and demanding fair wages and humane treatment.

That awakening grew into a militant trade union movement that spread across the Caribbean and eventually, into a broader struggle for political freedom. The suffering of sugar workers in 1948, he said, became a turning point, galvanising resistance and accelerating Guyana’s march toward independence on May 26, 1966.

“Our nation, therefore, owes an immense debt to its workers. Their sacrifices helped secure not only improved conditions but also the fundamental freedoms we now enjoy,” he said.

Workers today face a different set of pressures, including global inflation, supply chain disruptions, technological displacement driven by automation and artificial intelligence, and the mounting effects of climate change.

To this end, President Ali noted that the Guyana Government is investing heavily in equitable access to technology, digitalisation, world-class healthcare and education, social services, recreational facilities, infrastructure, improved living conditions, and importantly, building prosperity for every working-class family.

He also underscored that the realities of today demand a “renewed compact” between labour, employers, and government, one rooted in cooperation rather than confrontation.

“There must be a deliberate shift toward deeper cooperation, collaboration and mutual respect,” he said. “By fostering a modern culture of industrial relations grounded in partnership, we can better shield workers from external shocks and safeguard their standard of living.”

The government has demonstrated its commitment to working-class people. This year, the income tax threshold was raised from $65,000 to $140,000 per month, easing the burden on thousands of workers.

Tax provisions for families were also adjusted, allowing one parent to claim $10,000 monthly as non-taxable for each child, with further reforms reducing taxes on second-job income.

Public servants, teachers, members of the disciplined services, and employees of semi-autonomous agencies received a one-off cash grant in December 2023, a measure that benefitted approximately 67,000 workers.

Across the public sector, wages have increased by a cumulative 46 per cent, with upward adjustments in scales for nurses, teachers, and disciplined service members. Various allowances, including uniform, travel, housing, subsistence, and risk allowances, among others, have also been increased.

Beyond salaries, the government has invested in free education at every level, house lot allocations, the Because We Care cash grant, transportation grants, and subsidies on fuel, water, and electricity, all designed to ensure every working-class family has an equal stake in the country’s prosperity.

As Guyana prepares to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee, the president struck a forward-looking note, urging workers and their representatives to embrace partnership as the foundation for continued progress.

“My government remains open to working with workers and their representatives to forge a new culture of cooperation and collaboration, one that builds trust, strengthens partnerships, and places the national interests above all else.”