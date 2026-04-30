Guyana now a major regional business destination – Min Singh

Global professional services giant KPMG has officially opened its doors in Guyana, in what Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, hails as a powerful vote of confidence in one of the hemisphere’s fastest‑growing economies and its rise as a regional hub for investment and commerce.

KPMG operates in more than 130 countries with over 300,000 professionals. Guyana is its first new market entry in six years.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, shares a light moment with US Ambassador, HE Nicole Theriot

Dr Singh has described the move as a major vote of confidence in Guyana’s fast-growing economy and its emergence as a regional hub for investment and commerce.

Addressing the launch on Tuesday, Minister Singh said KPMG’s decision sends a clear signal to the international business community.

“You clearly made the right decision. We want to see KPMG Guyana grow to become a major regional office,” Minister Singh stated.

The company provides audit, tax, advisory, infrastructure, risk management and business consulting services to governments, corporations and investors worldwide.

Its arrival in Guyana is expected to strengthen support for businesses expanding in oil and gas, finance, healthcare, logistics, infrastructure and other high-growth sectors.

Minister Singh said Guyana’s economic progress is creating unmatched opportunities for global firms.

He noted that the country has moved from producing no oil six years ago to more than 900,000 barrels per day.

A section of the gathering at the launching ceremony

Dr Singh also highlighted strong expansion in the non-oil economy, with sustained growth in tourism, construction, agriculture, transport, healthcare and education.

He pointed to major infrastructure projects, including the road linking Georgetown to Brazil, expanded ports, new hotels, bridges and gas-to-energy developments.

He urged KPMG to position Guyana as a southern regional hub serving the Caribbean and northern South America, saying the country is strategically placed for companies seeking access to new markets.

The minister assured the company that the government remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment, adding that Guyana is no longer a small, overlooked economy, but a rising force in the hemisphere.