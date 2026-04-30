Guyana Festival returns bigger than ever

– concerts, culture, cuisine planned

The Guyana Festival is set to make a powerful comeback after 12 years, with government promising three days of unmatched cultural celebration, live entertainment, food, family activities and multimillion-dollar prizes as Guyana marks its 60th Independence Anniversary.

From May 15 to 17, the Guyana National Stadium will be transformed into a showcase of the nation’s heritage, creativity and unity as thousands of patrons are expected to attend the reintroduced national event.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues said the festival will be one of the biggest highlights of the independence calendar and a celebration of everything that makes Guyana unique.

Minster of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues during remarks

“This event will be massive, it will be packed, it will generate a lot of excitement… come and celebrate our culture. Come and celebrate Guyana,” the minister declared.

Being held under the theme “Sound, Soul and Taste,” the festival will feature full representation of Guyana’s six peoples through cultural villages, cuisine, music, storytelling, crafts and live demonstrations.

The opening ceremony on May 15 begins at 5:00 PM and will be free to the public, with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali expected to deliver the feature address.

The programme will also include performances by the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force and several cultural groups.

Immediately after, patrons can explore the Taste of Guyana food village, where dishes from every ethnic group will be on display alongside modern creations by leading local chefs.

On May 16, the festival continues with cultural presentations and food experiences before the highly anticipated Night of Legends Concert at 8:00 PM, honouring some of Guyana’s most iconic artistes including Sammy Baksh, Charmaine Blackman, Boni Alves, Celia Samaroo, Terry Gajraj and Rita Forrester.

The final day, May 17, will feature a national cook-out competition, with contestants preparing dishes representing Guyana’s rich ethnic heritage.

The festival will then culminate with the One Guyana Concert, spotlighting Guyana’s new generation of musical talent and contemporary sounds.

Visitors can also enjoy comedy and poetry tents, pottery making, craft exhibitions, children’s activities and movie screenings featuring productions made in Guyana.

General admission is $1,000 for adults, while children under 12 enter free.

A special Guyana Festival Passport, costing $5,000, will grant entry to all official events and include discounts from businesses, hotels and tour operators, along with entry into nightly prize draws.

Major prizes include airline tickets, televisions, smartphones, hotel stays and a BYD vehicle valued at $5.5 million.

Minister Rodrigues said the festival is more than entertainment, it is a statement of national pride and a symbol of Guyana’s transformation, inviting citizens at home and abroad to return and celebrate the country’s progress.